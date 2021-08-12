Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00299066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00131432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00153326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002806 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.