HWG Holdings LP Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6,857.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.32. The stock had a trading volume of 671,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,312. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.