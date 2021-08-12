HWG Holdings LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. 549,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,475. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

