HWG Holdings LP Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $602.00. 558,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.96 and a 12 month high of $618.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,813 shares of company stock worth $36,645,108 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.