HWG Holdings LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7,175.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $339,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

POOL stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,846. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,751 shares of company stock valued at $21,365,139. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.