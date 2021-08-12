HWG Holdings LP Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,229 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 4.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP owned approximately 0.11% of Natera worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 686,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,100. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

