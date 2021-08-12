HWG Holdings LP Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

