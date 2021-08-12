HWG Holdings LP Has $5.44 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 2.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,292,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,318,306. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

