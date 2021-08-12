HWG Holdings LP Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.72. 4,709,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

