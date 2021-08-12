HWG Holdings LP Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 195.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

BRO stock remained flat at $$55.38 during trading on Thursday. 578,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

