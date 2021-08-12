HWG Holdings LP Invests $1.06 Million in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 83,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,091. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $6,357,070. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.