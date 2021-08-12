HWG Holdings LP Invests $2.55 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Facebook by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Facebook by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.65. 7,063,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,473,670 shares of company stock valued at $849,329,089 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.