HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

