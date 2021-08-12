HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $94,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 112.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. 515,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

