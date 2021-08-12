HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,151. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.