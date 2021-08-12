HWG Holdings LP Purchases Shares of 24,580 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Brooks Automation accounts for approximately 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 484,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,463. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

