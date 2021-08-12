HWG Holdings LP Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,535.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

