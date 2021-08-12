HWG Holdings LP Sells 18,145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 19,206,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

