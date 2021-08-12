HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $415.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,657. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.