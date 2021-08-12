HWG Holdings LP Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of J traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $139.56. 1,155,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

