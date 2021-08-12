Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HRNNF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

HRNNF traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

