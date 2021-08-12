Hyper Finance (HYFI) One Day Volume Tops $161,574.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $874,173.10 and $161,574.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00140687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.01 or 0.99652750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00856839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

