HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.77 million and $471,046.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00879216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00154391 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

