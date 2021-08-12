HyreCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 14,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 313% compared to the average volume of 3,400 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other HyreCar news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430 over the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 45,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

