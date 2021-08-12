Hyve Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $376,962.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyve has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

