I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.10 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5,083.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00399564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.87 or 0.00979113 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,041,546 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

