IAMGOLD (IMG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (TSE: IMG):

8/5/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – IAMGOLD had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – IAMGOLD was given a new C$3.25 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD was given a new C$3.75 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

7/16/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

