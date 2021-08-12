Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $6,915.00 on Major Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $159,950.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $6,915.00 or 0.15507639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

