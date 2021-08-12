ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.42

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 361571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.
