ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.03. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,489,765 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.
