ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.03. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,489,765 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,165,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 314,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

