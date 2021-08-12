iClima Distributed Renewable Energy Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 0.5%

iClima Distributed Renewable Energy Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Distributed Renewable Energy Transition Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Distributed Renewable Energy Transition Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.