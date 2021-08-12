ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $61.59 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $741.24 million and approximately $61.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,098,365 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
