Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,564.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $5,564.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

