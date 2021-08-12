IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Stock Price Down 23.2%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s stock price dropped 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 13,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 161.49% and a negative net margin of 1,727.24%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

