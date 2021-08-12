IDEX Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.