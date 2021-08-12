Idle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $132,901.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $5.65 or 0.00012502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $132,901.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00140926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00153709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.52 or 0.99601926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00869283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,680 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.