iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $309.04 million and $34.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00008573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

