IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $45,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

ETSY traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,342. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

