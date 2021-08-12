iHeartMedia, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,132. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

