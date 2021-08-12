IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $801,935.42 and $51,660.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00872411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00109924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00155491 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

