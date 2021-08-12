IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.63. IKONICS shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 19,447 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 334.14 and a beta of 1.04.
IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)
IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.
