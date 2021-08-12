Illuvium Price Up 59.4% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $439.36 or 0.00983530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $278.92 million and $25.54 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

