Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 7.1%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares were down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 2,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

