IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of IMAX worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $881.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.