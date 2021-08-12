Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports.

IMCR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunocore stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

