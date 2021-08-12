Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports.
IMCR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
