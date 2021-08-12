ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.62 ($0.11), with a volume of 281,973 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of £21.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

