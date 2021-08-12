Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Shares Up 0.1%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.