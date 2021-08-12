Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMPL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impel NeuroPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $998,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

