Impleum (IMPL) Market Cap Tops $40,631.25

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impleum has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Impleum has a total market cap of $40,631.25 and $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,321,481 coins and its circulating supply is 10,214,535 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

