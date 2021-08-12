IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 38,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,669. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

